Earnings results for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

(CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. (CRD.B) has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. (CRD.B) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

(CRD.B) pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. (CRD.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of (CRD.B) is 24.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, (CRD.B) will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.12% next year. This indicates that (CRD.B) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, (CRD.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.04% of the stock of (CRD.B) is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.54% of the stock of (CRD.B) is held by institutions.

Earnings for (CRD.B) are expected to grow by 22.92% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of (CRD.B) is -79.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. (CRD.B) has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

