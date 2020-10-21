Earnings results for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. Brandywine Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.63%. The high price target for BDN is $18.00 and the low price target for BDN is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brandywine Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Brandywine Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $10.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brandywine Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 53.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brandywine Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.68% next year. This indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

In the past three months, Brandywine Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Brandywine Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN



Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to remain at $1.39 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 52.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 52.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Brandywine Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

