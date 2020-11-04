Earnings results for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Dividend Strength: BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

In the past three months, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is held by insiders. Only 0.52% of the stock of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND



The P/E ratio of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is 8.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is 8.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.26. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here