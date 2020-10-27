Earnings results for Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Bridge Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company earned $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Bridge Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bridge Bancorp in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Bridge Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bridge Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bridge Bancorp is 37.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bridge Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.91% next year. This indicates that Bridge Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

In the past three months, Bridge Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $127,569.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of Bridge Bancorp is held by insiders. 57.62% of the stock of Bridge Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE



Earnings for Bridge Bancorp are expected to grow by 11.34% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Bridge Bancorp is 8.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Bridge Bancorp is 8.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Bridge Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

