Earnings results for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company earned $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Bridgewater Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.84%. The high price target for BWB is $13.00 and the low price target for BWB is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bridgewater Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Bridgewater Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $11.32. Bridgewater Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Bridgewater Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

In the past three months, Bridgewater Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $890,064.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.54% of the stock of Bridgewater Bancshares is held by insiders. 48.54% of the stock of Bridgewater Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB



Earnings for Bridgewater Bancshares are expected to decrease by -9.90% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Bridgewater Bancshares is 10.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Bridgewater Bancshares is 10.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Bridgewater Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

