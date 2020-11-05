Earnings results for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.8. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.18%. The high price target for BFAM is $181.00 and the low price target for BFAM is $95.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

In the past three months, Bright Horizons Family Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,497,443.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is held by insiders. 97.72% of the stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM



Earnings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions are expected to grow by 398.48% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 77.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 77.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 43.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 9.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

