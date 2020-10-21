Earnings results for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Brightcove last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company earned $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Brightcove has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Brightcove has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brightcove in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.64%. The high price target for BCOV is $16.00 and the low price target for BCOV is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brightcove has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.75, Brightcove has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $11.93. Brightcove has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove does not currently pay a dividend. Brightcove does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

In the past three months, Brightcove insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Brightcove is held by insiders. 87.62% of the stock of Brightcove is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV



Earnings for Brightcove are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Brightcove is -24.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brightcove is -24.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brightcove has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here