Earnings results for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.33.

Brighthouse Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Brighthouse Financial has generated $9.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. Brighthouse Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.28%. The high price target for BHF is $40.00 and the low price target for BHF is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brighthouse Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.29, Brighthouse Financial has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $31.32. Brighthouse Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Brighthouse Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

In the past three months, Brighthouse Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Brighthouse Financial is held by insiders. 84.78% of the stock of Brighthouse Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF



Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $8.96 to $11.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Brighthouse Financial is 1.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Brighthouse Financial is 1.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Brighthouse Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here