Earnings results for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. BrightSphere Investment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.07%. The high price target for BSIG is $20.00 and the low price target for BSIG is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BrightSphere Investment Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.79, BrightSphere Investment Group has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $13.60. BrightSphere Investment Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BrightSphere Investment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 2.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BrightSphere Investment Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.08% next year. This indicates that BrightSphere Investment Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

In the past three months, BrightSphere Investment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.80% of the stock of BrightSphere Investment Group is held by insiders. 99.19% of the stock of BrightSphere Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG



Earnings for BrightSphere Investment Group are expected to grow by 16.36% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 6.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 6.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. BrightSphere Investment Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BrightSphere Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here