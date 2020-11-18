Earnings results for BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Dividend Strength: BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView does not currently pay a dividend. BrightView does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BrightView (NYSE:BV)

In the past three months, BrightView insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of BrightView is held by insiders. 93.34% of the stock of BrightView is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BrightView (NYSE:BV



Earnings for BrightView are expected to grow by 23.68% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of BrightView is -146.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BrightView is -146.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BrightView has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here