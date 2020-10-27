Earnings results for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Brinker International last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.2. Brinker International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brinker International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.45%. The high price target for EAT is $65.00 and the low price target for EAT is $27.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brinker International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.70, Brinker International has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $43.21. Brinker International has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International does not currently pay a dividend. Brinker International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

In the past three months, Brinker International insiders have sold 21,670.75% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $17,296.00 in company stock and sold $3,765,469.00 in company stock. Only 3.72% of the stock of Brinker International is held by insiders. 97.19% of the stock of Brinker International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT



Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 64.59% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 59.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 59.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. Brinker International has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

