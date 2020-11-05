Earnings results for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Its revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.81%. The high price target for BMY is $88.00 and the low price target for BMY is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays a meaningful dividend of 2.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bristol-Myers Squibb has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is 38.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bristol-Myers Squibb will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.73% next year. This indicates that Bristol-Myers Squibb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

In the past three months, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,782,297.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by insiders. 72.61% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY



Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 16.48% in the coming year, from $6.25 to $7.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is -654.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

