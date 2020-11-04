Earnings results for Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Bristow Group last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $270.19 million during the quarter. Bristow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8.

Analyst Opinion on Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Bristow Group.

Dividend Strength: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group does not currently pay a dividend. Bristow Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

In the past three months, Bristow Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.88% of the stock of Bristow Group is held by insiders. 92.77% of the stock of Bristow Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL



The P/E ratio of Bristow Group is 5.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Bristow Group is 5.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.58. Bristow Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here