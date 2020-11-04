Earnings results for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Brixmor Property Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Brixmor Property Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.25%. The high price target for BRX is $21.00 and the low price target for BRX is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group does not currently pay a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

In the past three months, Brixmor Property Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by insiders. 97.53% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX



Earnings for Brixmor Property Group are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 16.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 16.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Brixmor Property Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

