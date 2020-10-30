Earnings results for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Broadridge Financial Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.20%. The high price target for BR is $152.00 and the low price target for BR is $127.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 45.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Broadridge Financial Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.02% next year. This indicates that Broadridge Financial Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

In the past three months, Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,420,935.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 85.92% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR



Earnings for Broadridge Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $6.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 34.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 34.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 11.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

