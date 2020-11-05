Earnings results for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.65%. The high price target for BNL is $24.00 and the low price target for BNL is $19.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadstone Net Lease has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Broadstone Net Lease has a forecasted upside of 27.7% from its current price of $16.19. Broadstone Net Lease has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease does not currently pay a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

In the past three months, Broadstone Net Lease insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,047,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL



Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to decrease by -15.38% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.43 per share.

