Earnings results for Brooge Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Brooge Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BROG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brooge Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.76%. The high price target for BROG is $13.00 and the low price target for BROG is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Brooge Energy.

Dividend Strength: Brooge Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Brooge Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brooge Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BROG)

In the past three months, Brooge Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Brooge Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BROG



Earnings for Brooge Energy are expected to grow by 300.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Brooge Energy is 26.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of Brooge Energy is 26.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Unclassified sector average P/E ratio of about 3.58. Brooge Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

