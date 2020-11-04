Earnings results for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Brookdale Senior Living last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.32. The company earned $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Brookdale Senior Living has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.34%. The high price target for BKD is $7.00 and the low price target for BKD is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brookdale Senior Living has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Brookdale Senior Living has a forecasted upside of 71.3% from its current price of $3.21. Brookdale Senior Living has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living does not currently pay a dividend. Brookdale Senior Living does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

In the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Brookdale Senior Living is held by insiders. 93.33% of the stock of Brookdale Senior Living is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD



Earnings for Brookdale Senior Living are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($1.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Brookdale Senior Living is 7.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Brookdale Senior Living is 7.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

