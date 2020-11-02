Earnings results for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Gulf Island Fabrication last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gulf Island Fabrication has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication does not currently pay a dividend. Gulf Island Fabrication does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:GIFI)

In the past three months, Gulf Island Fabrication insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Gulf Island Fabrication is held by insiders. 47.27% of the stock of Gulf Island Fabrication is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:GIFI



The P/E ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gulf Island Fabrication has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

