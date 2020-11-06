Earnings results for Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Brookfield Property Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Property Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Brookfield Property Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.45%. The high price target for BPY is $20.00 and the low price target for BPY is $13.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brookfield Property Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.45, Brookfield Property Partners has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $14.76. Brookfield Property Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brookfield Property Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

In the past three months, Brookfield Property Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.78% of the stock of Brookfield Property Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY



The P/E ratio of Brookfield Property Partners is -50.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Property Partners is -50.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Property Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

