Earnings results for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Renewable Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.78%. The high price target for BEP is $70.00 and the low price target for BEP is $46.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

In the past three months, Brookfield Renewable Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.97% of the stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP



The P/E ratio of Brookfield Renewable Partners is -125.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Renewable Partners is -125.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

