Fabrinet is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Fabrinet last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company earned $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Fabrinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fabrinet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.38%. The high price target for FN is $85.00 and the low price target for FN is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fabrinet does not currently pay a dividend. Fabrinet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fabrinet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,173,878.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by insiders. 94.11% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Fabrinet are expected to grow by 8.52% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Fabrinet has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

