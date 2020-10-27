Earnings results for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Brookline Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company earned $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Brookline Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.55%. The high price target for BRKL is $10.00 and the low price target for BRKL is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brookline Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Brookline Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $9.57. Brookline Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brookline Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 41.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brookline Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.53% next year. This indicates that Brookline Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

In the past three months, Brookline Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by insiders. 80.83% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL



Earnings for Brookline Bancorp are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 16.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 16.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Brookline Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

