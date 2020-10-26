Earnings results for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Brown & Brown last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm earned $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brown & Brown has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Brown & Brown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020. Brown & Brown will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 27th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brown & Brown in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.54%. The high price target for BRO is $53.00 and the low price target for BRO is $38.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brown & Brown has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, Brown & Brown has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $46.72. Brown & Brown has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brown & Brown has been increasing its dividend for 20 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brown & Brown is 24.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brown & Brown will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.12% next year. This indicates that Brown & Brown will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

In the past three months, Brown & Brown insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $971,346.00 in company stock. Only 17.13% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by insiders. 71.20% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO



Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 29.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 29.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Brown & Brown has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here