Earnings results for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

BRP last released its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.9. BRP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. BRP will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.98%. The high price target for DOOO is $77.00 and the low price target for DOOO is $35.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, BRP has a forecasted upside of 28.0% from its current price of $52.35. BRP has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BRP does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BRP is 5.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BRP will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.41% next year. This indicates that BRP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

In the past three months, BRP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.95% of the stock of BRP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO



Earnings for BRP are expected to grow by 14.09% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of BRP is 41.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of BRP is 41.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 60.39.

More latest stories: here