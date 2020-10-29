Earnings results for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Brunswick last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business earned $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year. Brunswick has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brunswick in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.55%. The high price target for BC is $90.00 and the low price target for BC is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brunswick has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.08, Brunswick has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $64.43. Brunswick has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brunswick has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brunswick is 22.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brunswick will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.84% next year. This indicates that Brunswick will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

In the past three months, Brunswick insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $243,715.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Brunswick is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Brunswick (NYSE:BC)



Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 26.59% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is -257.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is -257.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brunswick has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

