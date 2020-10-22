Earnings results for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Bryn Mawr Bank last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business earned $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Bryn Mawr Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.64%. The high price target for BMTC is $31.00 and the low price target for BMTC is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bryn Mawr Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.33, Bryn Mawr Bank has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $27.00. Bryn Mawr Bank has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bryn Mawr Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 34.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bryn Mawr Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.63% next year. This indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

In the past three months, Bryn Mawr Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC



Earnings for Bryn Mawr Bank are expected to grow by 76.64% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 14.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 14.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Bryn Mawr Bank has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

