Earnings results for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Build-A-Bear Workshop last announced its earnings results on September 1st, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The company earned $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Dividend Strength: Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop does not currently pay a dividend. Build-A-Bear Workshop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

In the past three months, Build-A-Bear Workshop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,974,047.00 in company stock. Only 21.70% of the stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop is held by insiders. 53.74% of the stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW



Earnings for Build-A-Bear Workshop are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

