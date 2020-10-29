Earnings results for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Builders FirstSource last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Builders FirstSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.78%. The high price target for BLDR is $39.00 and the low price target for BLDR is $17.00. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Builders FirstSource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 15 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.36, Builders FirstSource has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $30.51. Builders FirstSource has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource does not currently pay a dividend. Builders FirstSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

In the past three months, Builders FirstSource insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,152,345.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by insiders. 95.46% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR



Earnings for Builders FirstSource are expected to grow by 19.51% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Builders FirstSource has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

