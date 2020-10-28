Earnings results for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Bunge last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm earned $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year. Bunge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bunge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.64%. The high price target for BG is $74.00 and the low price target for BG is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bunge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.83, Bunge has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $55.69. Bunge has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bunge does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bunge is 43.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bunge will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.30% next year. This indicates that Bunge will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

In the past three months, Bunge insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $55,404.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.67% of the stock of Bunge is held by insiders. 77.78% of the stock of Bunge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bunge (NYSE:BG



Earnings for Bunge are expected to grow by 19.01% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Bunge is -6.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bunge has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

