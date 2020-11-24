Earnings results for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

Burlington Stores last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has generated $7.41 earnings per share over the last year. Burlington Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Burlington Stores will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $235.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.40%. The high price target for BURL is $262.00 and the low price target for BURL is $170.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores does not currently pay a dividend. Burlington Stores does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

In the past three months, Burlington Stores insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,890,984.00 in company stock. Only 1.48% of the stock of Burlington Stores is held by insiders. 97.96% of the stock of Burlington Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL



Earnings for Burlington Stores are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.58) to $7.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is -179.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is -179.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Burlington Stores has a P/B Ratio of 28.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

