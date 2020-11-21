ANTERIX (NASDAQ:ATEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.40. Anterix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTERIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix’s stock was trading at $31.70 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ATEX stock has decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $29.13.

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES (NASDAQ:CHCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Holding Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies’ stock was trading at $2.49 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CHCI stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $2.7779.

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE (NYSE:SQM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s stock was trading at $37.91 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SQM stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $45.10.

HUIZE (NASDAQ:HUIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize last released its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $51.32 million during the quarter. Huize has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Huize has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUIZE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize’s stock was trading at $7.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HUIZ shares have decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $7.35.