BLACKBAUD (NASDAQ:BLKB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.0. Blackbaud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKBAUD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud’s stock was trading at $61.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLKB shares have decreased by 19.2% and is now trading at $49.34.

HESS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:HESM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hess Midstream has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Hess Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HESS MIDSTREAM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream’s stock was trading at $10.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HESM stock has increased by 56.4% and is now trading at $17.08.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP (NYSE:RCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $0.70. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Group has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Caribbean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group’s stock was trading at $44.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCL shares have increased by 27.2% and is now trading at $56.42.

EXLSERVICE (NASDAQ:EXLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. ExlService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXLSERVICE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService’s stock was trading at $67.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXLS shares have increased by 11.7% and is now trading at $75.74.

