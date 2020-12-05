HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HLG)

HOW HAS HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group’s stock was trading at $51.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HLG stock has increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $64.48.

RENESOLA (NYSE:SOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola last announced its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. ReneSola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENESOLA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola’s stock was trading at $1.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SOL shares have increased by 427.0% and is now trading at $5.85.

ULTA BEAUTY (NASDAQ:ULTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty last released its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has generated $11.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Ulta Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ULTA BEAUTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty’s stock was trading at $221.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ULTA stock has increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $279.54.

EXPRESS (NYSE:EXPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXPR)

Express last released its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Express has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EXPR)

Express’ stock was trading at $2.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EXPR stock has decreased by 47.8% and is now trading at $1.20.