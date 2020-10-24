INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP (NASDAQ:IBKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLD)

Interactive Brokers Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Interactive Brokers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock was trading at $44.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBKR shares have increased by 10.6% and is now trading at $49.41.

EVERCORE (NYSE:EVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $408.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evercore has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Evercore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERCORE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore’s stock was trading at $51.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVR shares have increased by 62.6% and is now trading at $84.16.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (NASDAQ:AAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Its revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. American Airlines Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group’s stock was trading at $16.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAL stock has decreased by 22.5% and is now trading at $12.60.

SAFE BULKERS (NYSE:SB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company earned $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SAFE BULKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers’ stock was trading at $1.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SB stock has decreased by 16.4% and is now trading at $0.9780.