MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:MLCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s stock was trading at $15.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MLCO shares have increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $16.20.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS (NYSE:NFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business earned $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. National Fuel Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL FUEL GAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas’ stock was trading at $37.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NFG stock has increased by 1.0% and is now trading at $38.17.

KURA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:KURA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Kura Oncology has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KURA ONCOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology’s stock was trading at $9.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KURA shares have increased by 270.6% and is now trading at $35.76.

CINEMARK (NYSE:CNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Its revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cinemark has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year. Cinemark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINEMARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark’s stock was trading at $19.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNK stock has decreased by 53.8% and is now trading at $9.01.