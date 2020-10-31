MEDICINOVA (NASDAQ:MNOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MediciNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDICINOVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova’s stock was trading at $3.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNOV shares have increased by 69.9% and is now trading at $5.59.

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES (NYSE:EGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.71. EastGroup Properties has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.2. EastGroup Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EASTGROUP PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties’ stock was trading at $107.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGP shares have increased by 24.2% and is now trading at $133.08.

COASTAL FINANCIAL (NYSE:CCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCB)

Coastal Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Coastal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COASTAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CCB)

Coastal Financial’s stock was trading at $14.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCB shares have increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $14.86.

PEGASYSTEMS (NASDAQ:PEGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Pegasystems has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEGASYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems’ stock was trading at $79.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PEGA stock has increased by 45.7% and is now trading at $115.88.