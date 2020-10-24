NICOLET BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nicolet Bankshares last released its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Nicolet Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NICOLET BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nicolet Bankshares’ stock was trading at $57.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NCBS stock has increased by 11.5% and is now trading at $64.01.

TRISTATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. TriState Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRISTATE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital’s stock was trading at $15.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSC stock has decreased by 10.8% and is now trading at $13.7950.

FLUOR (NYSE:FLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.48. Fluor has generated ($11.97) earnings per share over the last year. Fluor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, September 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLUOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor’s stock was trading at $7.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FLR shares have increased by 72.8% and is now trading at $12.20.

BARNES GROUP (NYSE:B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group last announced its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4.

HOW HAS BARNES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group’s stock was trading at $44.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, B shares have decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $39.64.