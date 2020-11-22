ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION (NASDAQ:OMEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration last announced its earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.52 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Odyssey Marine Exploration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration’s stock was trading at $7.13 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OMEX shares have decreased by 9.4% and is now trading at $6.46.

ARAMARK (NYSE:ARMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark last announced its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Aramark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARAMARK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark’s stock was trading at $28.40 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ARMK stock has increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $35.49.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA (NYSE:WSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma last released its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Williams-Sonoma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WILLIAMS-SONOMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma’s stock was trading at $92.12 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WSM shares have increased by 16.9% and is now trading at $107.71.

NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP? (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Wall Street analysts have given New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.