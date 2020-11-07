OTTER TAIL (NASDAQ:OTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company earned $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Its revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Otter Tail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OTTER TAIL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail’s stock was trading at $45.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OTTR stock has decreased by 11.3% and is now trading at $40.22.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:WTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services last announced its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Select Energy Services has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Select Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECT ENERGY SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services’ stock was trading at $3.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WTTR stock has decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $3.27.

TRANSALTA (NYSE:TAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta last posted its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company earned $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. TransAlta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSALTA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta’s stock was trading at $5.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TAC shares have increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $6.40.

INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL (NYSE:IGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:IGC)

