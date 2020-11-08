UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:UEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Universal Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics’ stock was trading at $37.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UEIC shares have increased by 14.2% and is now trading at $42.39.

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ stock was trading at $5.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGLE shares have increased by 53.9% and is now trading at $8.28.

ADURO BIOTECH (NASDAQ:KDNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Aduro Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech has generated ($5.15) earnings per share over the last year. Aduro Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ADURO BIOTECH? (NASDAQ:KDNY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aduro Biotech in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Aduro Biotech.

NUZEE (NASDAQ:NUZE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $0.19 million during the quarter. NuZee has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF NUZEE’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Some companies that are related to NuZee include Winmark (WINA), EZCORP (EZPW), Party City Holdco (PRTY), ZAGG (ZAGG), Acorn International (ATV), Ferrellgas Partners (FGP), Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR), Kallo (KALO), CloudCommerce (CLWD), Integrated Ventures (INTV), All-American Sportpark (AASP), Sky Resort International (SKYL) and IGS Capital Group (IGSC).