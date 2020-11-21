JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY last posted its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. JOYY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOYY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY’s stock was trading at $94.65 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, YY stock has decreased by 10.0% and is now trading at $85.22.

POLAR POWER (NASDAQ:POLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power last released its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Polar Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Polar Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POLAR POWER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power’s stock was trading at $2.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, POLA shares have increased by 71.2% and is now trading at $4.69.

PHOENIX NEW MEDIA (NYSE:FENG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.5. Phoenix New Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PHOENIX NEW MEDIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media’s stock was trading at $1.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FENG shares have increased by 81.8% and is now trading at $2.40.

360 DIGITECH (NASDAQ:QFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. 360 DigiTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 360 DIGITECH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech’s stock was trading at $10.75 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, QFIN shares have increased by 15.8% and is now trading at $12.45.