AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (NYSE:AMH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company earned $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. Its revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.9.

HOW HAS AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent’s stock was trading at $27.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMH shares have increased by 10.6% and is now trading at $29.93.

ASSURED GUARANTY (NYSE:AGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm earned $232 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Its revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assured Guaranty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3.

HOW HAS ASSURED GUARANTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty’s stock was trading at $36.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGO stock has decreased by 26.8% and is now trading at $26.54.

NUSTAR ENERGY (NYSE:NS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. NuStar Energy has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year. NuStar Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUSTAR ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy’s stock was trading at $14.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NS shares have decreased by 32.2% and is now trading at $9.58.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CMBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.9. Cambium Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMBIUM NETWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks’ stock was trading at $4.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMBM stock has increased by 443.5% and is now trading at $25.3250.