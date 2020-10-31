CANON (NYSE:CAJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon’s stock was trading at $22.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAJ shares have decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $17.45.

RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:RIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Riverview Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial’s stock was trading at $10.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RIVE stock has decreased by 31.0% and is now trading at $7.11.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Colliers International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group’s stock was trading at $72.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIGI stock has decreased by 1.9% and is now trading at $70.88.

QUMU (NASDAQ:QUMU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Qumu has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Qumu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUMU’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu’s stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QUMU shares have increased by 184.4% and is now trading at $4.55.