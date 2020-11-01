CENTURY COMMUNITIES (NYSE:CCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities has generated $4.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Century Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTURY COMMUNITIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities’ stock was trading at $27.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCS shares have increased by 39.7% and is now trading at $38.84.

TRINITY BIOTECH (NASDAQ:TRIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech last released its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. Trinity Biotech will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS TRINITY BIOTECH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech’s stock was trading at $1.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRIB shares have increased by 124.8% and is now trading at $2.72.

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY (NASDAQ:NFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The firm earned $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. New Fortress Energy has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year. New Fortress Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW FORTRESS ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy’s stock was trading at $11.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NFE shares have increased by 227.9% and is now trading at $36.13.

KONTOOR BRANDS (NYSE:KTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm earned $583 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.2. Kontoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KONTOOR BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands’ stock was trading at $29.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KTB stock has increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $32.90.

