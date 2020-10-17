DELTA AIR LINES (NYSE:DAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines last announced its earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELTA AIR LINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines’ stock was trading at $42.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DAL stock has decreased by 26.2% and is now trading at $31.47.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING (NYSE:TSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last posted its earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stock was trading at $52.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TSM shares have increased by 66.0% and is now trading at $86.70.

THERATECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:THTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Theratechnologies has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Theratechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THERATECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies’ stock was trading at $2.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THTX stock has increased by 3.7% and is now trading at $2.27.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FCNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. First Citizens BancShares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020. First Citizens BancShares will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 27th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares’ stock was trading at $358.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCNCA shares have increased by 9.8% and is now trading at $393.41.