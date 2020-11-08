EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS (NYSE:EBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Emergent BioSolutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions’ stock was trading at $53.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBS shares have increased by 74.1% and is now trading at $92.30.

PLURALSIGHT (NASDAQ:PS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pluralsight has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Pluralsight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLURALSIGHT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight’s stock was trading at $12.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PS shares have increased by 16.2% and is now trading at $14.74.

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CHRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Coherus Biosciences has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Coherus Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences’ stock was trading at $15.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHRS shares have increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $16.68.

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kelly Services has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KELLY SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services’ stock was trading at $14.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KELYA shares have increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $18.13.