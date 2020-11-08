EMAGIN (NYSE:EMAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMAN)

eMagin last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business earned $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. eMagin has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE EMAGIN’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:EMAN)

SYNLOGIC (NASDAQ:SYBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic has generated ($1.70) earnings per share over the last year. Synlogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNLOGIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic’s stock was trading at $1.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYBX shares have increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $2.03.

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $47.68 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Hudson Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.8065 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HDSN shares have increased by 32.7% and is now trading at $1.07.

HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:HJLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories last issued its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stock was trading at $0.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HJLI shares have decreased by 34.6% and is now trading at $0.3272.