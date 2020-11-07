EVERI (NYSE:EVRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Everi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi’s stock was trading at $6.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EVRI shares have increased by 50.4% and is now trading at $10.42.

PROTECTIVE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:PTVCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $116.61 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Protective Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTECTIVE INSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance’s stock was trading at $12.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTVCA shares have increased by 23.6% and is now trading at $15.0795.

SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING (NYSE:TSLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s stock was trading at $19.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TSLX stock has decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $18.20.

REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:REXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, REXN shares have decreased by 5.2% and is now trading at $1.81.