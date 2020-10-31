FB FINANCIAL (NYSE:FBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. FB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial’s stock was trading at $25.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBK stock has increased by 17.5% and is now trading at $29.50.

LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:LH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America last released its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $11.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Laboratory Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America’s stock was trading at $158.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LH stock has increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $199.77.

CAMTEK (NASDAQ:CAMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Camtek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMTEK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek’s stock was trading at $9.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAMT stock has increased by 92.4% and is now trading at $17.64.

YUM CHINA (NYSE:YUMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Yum China has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YUM CHINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China’s stock was trading at $41.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YUMC stock has increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $53.23.